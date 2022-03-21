Search warrant turns up 572 grams of suspected meth in northeast Lincoln, police say

One man is in jail after investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found 572 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 380 grams of marijuana while serving a search warrant in northeast Lincoln, according to police.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said investigators found 40-year-old Andrew Lawrence attempting to destroy evidence at the house near 46th Street and St. Paul Avenue as they served the warrant Friday afternoon.
The task force also discovered about $18,000 in cash, Kocian said. The drugs have an estimated street value of about $8,500.
A 35-year-old woman who was visiting the home when police served the warrant was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Lawrence was arrested on suspicion of possession of 140+ grams of meth with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and tampering with evidence.
He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.