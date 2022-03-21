 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Search warrant turns up 572 grams of suspected meth in northeast Lincoln, police say

One man is in jail after investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found 572 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 380 grams of marijuana while serving a search warrant in northeast Lincoln, according to police.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said investigators found 40-year-old Andrew Lawrence attempting to destroy evidence at the house near 46th Street and St. Paul Avenue as they served the warrant Friday afternoon.

The task force also discovered about $18,000 in cash, Kocian said. The drugs have an estimated street value of about $8,500.

A 35-year-old woman who was visiting the home when police served the warrant was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Lawrence was arrested on suspicion of possession of 140+ grams of meth with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and tampering with evidence.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

