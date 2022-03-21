Search warrant turns up 572 grams of suspected meth in northeast Lincoln, police say

One man is in jail after investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found 572 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 380 grams of marijuana while serving a search warrant in northeast Lincoln, according to police.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said investigators found 40-year-old Andrew Lawrence attempting to destroy evidence at the house near 46th Street and St. Paul Avenue as they served the warrant Friday afternoon.

The task force also discovered about $18,000 in cash, Kocian said. The drugs have an estimated street value of about $8,500.

A 35-year-old woman who was visiting the home when police served the warrant was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Lawrence was arrested on suspicion of possession of 140+ grams of meth with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and tampering with evidence.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.