Search warrant at University Place home led to 4 arrests, Lincoln police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A search warrant served in the University Place neighborhood Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of four people caught in possession of methamphetamine, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Rae McCoy, 33; Rebecca Mitchell, 35; Brian J. Baker, 38; and Michael S. Brown, 47, all were found hiding throughout the home in the 4400 block of Madison Avenue.

None lived there, he said.

Police arrested them on suspicion of possession of 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Four others in the living room when law enforcement served the search warrant, three of whom lived at the home, were ticketed and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.