Search warrant at University Place home led to 4 arrests, Lincoln police say

A search warrant served in the University Place neighborhood Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of four people caught in possession of methamphetamine, police say.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Rae McCoy, 33; Rebecca Mitchell, 35; Brian J. Baker, 38; and Michael S. Brown, 47, all were found hiding throughout the home in the 4400 block of Madison Avenue.
None lived there, he said.
Police arrested them on suspicion of possession of 2 grams of methamphetamine.
Four others in the living room when law enforcement served the search warrant, three of whom lived at the home, were ticketed and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.
FDA outlines years-long investigation into Bellevue man's alleged conspiracy to sell mislabeled, unapproved drugs
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.