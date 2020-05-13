You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Search warrant at University Place home led to 4 arrests, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Search warrant at University Place home led to 4 arrests, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A search warrant served in the University Place neighborhood Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of four people caught in possession of methamphetamine, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Rae McCoy, 33; Rebecca Mitchell, 35; Brian J. Baker, 38; and Michael S. Brown, 47, all were found hiding throughout the home in the 4400 block of Madison Avenue. 

None lived there, he said.

Police arrested them on suspicion of possession of 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Four others in the living room when law enforcement served the search warrant, three of whom lived at the home, were ticketed and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrest 19-year-old Lincoln man on 13-year-old girl's sex assault allegation
FDA outlines years-long investigation into Bellevue man's alleged conspiracy to sell mislabeled, unapproved drugs

Today's jail mugshots

+3 
Baker

Brian J. Baker

 LPD
+3 
Brown

Michael S. Brown

 LPD
+3 
Rae McCoy

Rae McCoy

 LPD
+3 
Mitchell

Rebecca Mitchell

 LPD
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News