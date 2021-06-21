 Skip to main content
Search warrant at Lincoln home turns up $7,000 worth of meth, lands two in jail
Search warrant at Lincoln home turns up $7,000 worth of meth, lands two in jail

A search warrant served by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force led investigators to 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine near 59th and and Holdrege streets on Friday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators served the warrant around 11 p.m. at the residence of Aaron Kuntz, where they found the meth with a street value of around $7,000. Police also found numerous items used for the sale of drugs, Spilker said, and more than $900 in cash. 

Aaron Kuntz

Kuntz

Police arrested Kuntz, 42, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law. 

Also in the home was a 37-year-old woman, whom investigators determined to be a visitor of the home, Spilker said. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. 

Both Kuntz and the woman were taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

