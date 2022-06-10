Search turns up handgun, drugs at central Lincoln home, police say

Investigators serving a search warrant in central Lincoln on Wednesday found a .40 caliber handgun, nearly $3,000 in cash and an array of drugs, according to police.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the department deployed its SWAT team to serve the warrant near 34th and P streets Wednesday afternoon due to the likelihood of firearms being present in the house.

Police took two men into custody upon entering the house, Kocian said, before finding the gun, drug paraphernalia, $2,994 in cash, 197.5 grams of marijuana and 488 various pills, Kocian said.

Muminfidadya Kuwa, 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm while committing a felony drug violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation.

Kuwa is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $250,000 bond. He must pay $25,000 to be released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.