Search turns up half pound of meth at Lincoln residence with two children present, police say
Search turns up half pound of meth at Lincoln residence with two children present, police say

The search of a Lincoln home turned up more than a half a pound of methamphetamine and led to two arrests late Tuesday, police say. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant in the 4200 block of Huntington Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Jessica Mulske

Jessica Mulske
Wess Kozak

Wess Kozak

He said police found Jessica Mulske, 34, Wess Kozak, 48, and two young girls, along with 253 grams (0.56 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine and $7,075 cash.

Bonkiewicz said Mulske and the children live there.

He said officers arrested Mulske on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug laws and child abuse; and Kozak on suspicion of possession for 2 grams of meth allegedly found near him.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

