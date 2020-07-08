Search turns up half pound of meth at Lincoln residence with two children present, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The search of a Lincoln home turned up more than a half a pound of methamphetamine and led to two arrests late Tuesday, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant in the 4200 block of Huntington Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m.

He said police found Jessica Mulske, 34, Wess Kozak, 48, and two young girls, along with 253 grams (0.56 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine and $7,075 cash.

Bonkiewicz said Mulske and the children live there.

He said officers arrested Mulske on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug laws and child abuse; and Kozak on suspicion of possession for 2 grams of meth allegedly found near him.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.