 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search ongoing for Lincoln man who stabbed roommate in head after argument, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Search ongoing for Lincoln man who stabbed roommate in head after argument, police say

  • 0

Lincoln police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his roommate, a 25-year-old woman, after an argument escalated into the aggravated assault. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police contacted the woman at their shared residence near 48th and Hillside streets at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, where she told police the man fled after stabbing her. 

Spilker said the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD is not releasing the man's name or age as they search for him, but asked anyone with information to contact police. An investigation is ongoing. 

Morrill County teen killed in rollover Saturday
Nebraska State Patrol employs drone technology to speed up crash investigations
Business owner, patrons turn out in support of allowing downtown bars to have sidewalk cafes
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Greek firefighters battle unprecedented wildfires

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News