Search ongoing for Lincoln man who stabbed roommate in head after argument, police say

Lincoln police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his roommate, a 25-year-old woman, after an argument escalated into the aggravated assault.

Officer Erin Spilker said police contacted the woman at their shared residence near 48th and Hillside streets at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, where she told police the man fled after stabbing her.

Spilker said the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD is not releasing the man's name or age as they search for him, but asked anyone with information to contact police. An investigation is ongoing.

