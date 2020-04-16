Search of Lincoln man's phone uncovers evidence of sexual assault of a child, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police investigators discovered explicit pictures on a 32-year-old man's cellphone they say show him sexually assaulting a child, according to court documents.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Richard L. Andersen of Lincoln with first-degree sexual assault of a child and generating child pornography.

Officers arrested Andersen in a domestic assault case earlier this month and as they searched his phone to investigate allegations of witness tampering in that case, they discovered the pictures, Lincoln police said in an affidavit for Andersen's arrest.

They identified the girl being assaulted and Andersen from the hand in the photo, and cellphone data linked the photos to his apartment, the investigator wrote.

At Andersen's first court appearance in the case Thursday afternoon, Lancaster County Judge Rod Reuter set his bond at $750,000.

If convicted as charged, Andersen would face a mandatory minimum of 18 years in prison and a maximum of a life sentence.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.