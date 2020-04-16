You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Search of Lincoln man's phone uncovers evidence of sexual assault of a child, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Search of Lincoln man's phone uncovers evidence of sexual assault of a child, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police investigators discovered explicit pictures on a 32-year-old man's cellphone they say show him sexually assaulting a child, according to court documents.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Richard L. Andersen of Lincoln with first-degree sexual assault of a child and generating child pornography.

Officers arrested Andersen in a domestic assault case earlier this month and as they searched his phone to investigate allegations of witness tampering in that case, they discovered the pictures, Lincoln police said in an affidavit for Andersen's arrest. 

They identified the girl being assaulted and Andersen from the hand in the photo, and cellphone data linked the photos to his apartment, the investigator wrote.

At Andersen's first court appearance in the case Thursday afternoon, Lancaster County Judge Rod Reuter set his bond at $750,000. 

If convicted as charged, Andersen would face a mandatory minimum of 18 years in prison and a maximum of a life sentence.

Teen trying to sell Jordan hightops robbed instead at Lincoln home
No 'jacking' around: Lincoln man suspected of using Jack Daniel's bottle as robbery weapon arrested
Narcotics unit search warrant yields cache of drugs, four arrests in Lincoln

Today's jail mugshots

Richard L. Andersen

Richard L. Andersen

 Courtesy photo

 

View Comments
0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News