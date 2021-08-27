Search of Lincoln hotel room turned up $5,000 worth of meth, police say

Lincoln police say they arrested two people Wednesday night after finding them with more than 2 ounces of meth in the hotel room where they were staying.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Thomas Baio, 28, and Jessica Hicks, 39, with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Officer Erin Spilker said it started around 7:30 p.m. when members of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force went to the area of the Town House Extended Stay at 1744 M St. looking for Baio as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

She said they found Baio in the parking lot and arrested him on two warrants.

Inside, they found Kline, along with another woman. Spilker said police found two glass meth pipes in the open. A further search turned up an open cereal box with two plastic bags of methamphetamine inside, weighing a total of 60.2 grams.

Spilker said the drugs had an estimated street value of $5,000.

