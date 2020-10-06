 Skip to main content
Search in Lincoln turns up 33 pounds of meth; two men arrested, federal officials say
Search in Lincoln turns up 33 pounds of meth; two men arrested, federal officials say

Federal drug investigators say they and Lincoln's drug task force found 33 pounds of methamphetamine in an early morning search of a Lincoln house on the west end of town Sunday.

It led to the arrest of two men, 24-year-old Jose Marino-Meza, also known as Antonio Ramirez, and 38-year-old Lucio Cruz-Guerrero, on federal charges. 

Jose Marino-Meza

Jose Marino-Meza
Lucio Cruz-Guerrero

Lucio Cruz-Guerrero

Both were set to make court appearances Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln on possession with intent to distribute a methamphetamine mix and conspiracy to distribute it. 

According to court documents, DEA agents and members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Sunday searched five locations, including a home in Lincoln and Omaha and three storage units in Lincoln near the West O Street exit off U.S. 77.

At about 2 a.m., the drug task force served a search warrant at 104 K St., a suspected stash house in a drug-trafficking organization under investigation since March, according to DEA Special Agent Hailey Anderson.

She said they arrested Marino-Meza, who had been sleeping inside, after finding approximately 33 pounds of suspected meth inside the residence and a large undetermined amount of cash.

At the same time, the DEA in Omaha searched a home at 1714 Manderson St., where Anderson said they found 3 more pounds of meth, along with hundreds of wire slips to Mexico, extensive drug ledgers, several cellphones and a large amount of cash.

Just before 2 a.m., a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy stopped Cruz-Guerrero as he returned to Nebraska from Colorado, DEA Special Agent Andrew Winkler said. 

He alleged that both men had been sent to deliver meth to a confidential source or undercover officer during a monthslong investigation and described six deals in Lincoln between March and August, most involving sales of a half-pound of meth apiece.

Marino-Meza and Cruz-Guerrero both have immigration holds, according to the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, where they're being held.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

