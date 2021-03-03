Search for Lincoln man turns up mushroom-grow operation and parts of a pipe bomb, police say

Police say they found a mushroom grow operation and components of a pipe bomb in a central Lincoln home while searching for a man wanted on warrants.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about the 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force asked for help from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force after going to a home in the 2800 block of N Street.

She said they had gone there looking for Cottie Mills, a 32-year-old who was wanted on misdemeanor warrants and in connection to an alleged kidnapping of an adult reported to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

As they were arresting him, Spilker said, officers saw a psilocybin grow operation, drugs and paraphernalia and components of a pipe bomb with a fuse attached.

She said it later was determined to be a class M explosive.

Police got a search warrant and ultimately found 81 jars with mushrooms growing in them and growing materials, 52.8 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms and pipes with meth residue., Spilker said

They arrested Mills and 37-year-old Elanor McNeil, who lived there, on suspicion of manufacturing psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of a destructive device and methamphetamine.