 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search for Lincoln man turns up mushroom-grow operation and parts of a pipe bomb, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Search for Lincoln man turns up mushroom-grow operation and parts of a pipe bomb, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they found a mushroom grow operation and components of a pipe bomb in a central Lincoln home while searching for a man wanted on warrants.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about the 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force asked for help from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force after going to a home in the 2800 block of N Street.

Cottie Mills

Cottie Mills

She said they had gone there looking for Cottie Mills, a 32-year-old who was wanted on misdemeanor warrants and in connection to an alleged kidnapping of an adult reported to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Elanor McNeil

Elanor McNeil

As they were arresting him, Spilker said, officers saw a psilocybin grow operation, drugs and paraphernalia and components of a pipe bomb with a fuse attached. 

She said it later was determined to be a class M explosive.

Lincoln clerk assaulted in early morning convenience store robbery in Havelock

Police got a search warrant and ultimately found 81 jars with mushrooms growing in them and growing materials, 52.8 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms and pipes with meth residue., Spilker said

They arrested Mills and 37-year-old Elanor McNeil, who lived there, on suspicion of manufacturing psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of a destructive device and methamphetamine. 

Mills also was booked into jail on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree assault of a pregnant woman, false imprisonment and terroristic threats. 

More details weren't yet available on those allegations.

Lincoln man who lives across from middle school indicted on child porn charges
Lawsuit says UNL did not act to stop a professor from sexually harassing student

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows arrest of AP journalist in Myanmar

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News