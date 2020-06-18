Search ends without success in Hawaii for 28-year-old woman from Lincoln

The search for a 28-year-old former Lincoln woman missing in Hawaii has ended, her family said Thursday.
In a Facebook Post, Clare Maney's family said: "They were unable to find her and she is presumed to be gone."
She was last spotted on video walking alone on a shoreline on Hawaii Island with dive fins Sunday morning, police there say.
Maney was reported missing a day later, prompting a three-day search of the shoreline and waters off north Kona that turned up a fin.
She was the fourth person in a week to go missing in the waters there, according to local news reports.
Maney's family said they are planning a funeral for her and a remembrance that will be a broader, social-media involved memorial, "as she spread her love far and wide."
"We continue to be thankful for the outpouring of love and support we have received as we navigate through this difficult time," her sister, Beth Maney Scott, said.
Clare Maney grew up in Lincoln, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013 and had been working at Hawaii Outdoor Guides as a guide for the past year.
