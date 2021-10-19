Search efforts for UNL student missing in Hawaii halted again

The search for Samuel Martinez, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student who was last seen at the start of a weekslong hiking trip in Hawaii, has halted again after it was briefly renewed by new findings.
Rescuers with the Kauai Police Department and other island first responders searched for Martinez on Friday after a camper found his backpack along Sugi Grove in Koke'e State Park on Wednesday, according to the police department.
After conducting a thorough search of the area -- which investigators had combed during previous efforts -- without further sign of Martinez, officials again discontinued their search, Lt. Darren Rose said.
There hasn't been a confirmed sighting of the missing 23-year-old since May 12, the day his flight landed on Kauai. Martinez intended to hike and camp for two weeks, according to his father Ted Martinez.
Ted Martinez said his son’s last contact with the family came the day he landed on the island.
Samuel Martinez was reported missing to the Lincoln Police Department on May 27 after he missed his May 25 flight home. Ted Martinez said he had hoped his son’s lack of contact with the family during the weeks in between his arrival on the island and the missing person report were the result of bad connection or a broken phone.
Extensive air and ground search efforts involving volunteers and five Kauai-based agencies began in late May, largely focusing on Waimea and Koke'e state parks, according to the Kauai Police Department.
Efforts had been suspended for months until Samuel Martinez's backpack was found last week. After a day of searching, they've been discontinued again.
