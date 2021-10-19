Search efforts for UNL student missing in Hawaii halted again

The search for Samuel Martinez, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student who was last seen at the start of a weekslong hiking trip in Hawaii, has halted again after it was briefly renewed by new findings.

Rescuers with the Kauai Police Department and other island first responders searched for Martinez on Friday after a camper found his backpack along Sugi Grove in Koke'e State Park on Wednesday, according to the police department.

After conducting a thorough search of the area -- which investigators had combed during previous efforts -- without further sign of Martinez, officials again discontinued their search, Lt. Darren Rose said.

There hasn't been a confirmed sighting of the missing 23-year-old since May 12, the day his flight landed on Kauai. Martinez intended to hike and camp for two weeks, according to his father Ted Martinez.

Ted Martinez said his son’s last contact with the family came the day he landed on the island.