Search continues in Hawaii for former Lincoln woman last seen on shoreline Sunday

A search continued Wednesday for a former Lincoln woman reported missing in Hawaii after last being caught on video walking on the shoreline with dive fins Sunday morning, police there say.

Clare Maney was reported missing on Hawaii Island a day later.

Police there believe she went into the water alone.

Maney, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013, has been working at Hawaii Outdoor Guides as a guide for the past year.

According to the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, seven units, including a rescue boat and U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, searched the waters off the Old Kona Airport on Tuesday, but suspended their search at sunset.

Hawaii Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Grace said dive teams, boats and a helicopter would be out again Wednesday along with ground crews to search the shoreline and waters off north Kona.

Maney's family has set up an emergency fundraiser for travel to and from Hawaii, car expenses and housing at Facebook.com/donate/3062634790496481.

