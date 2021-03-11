 Skip to main content
Scheels shoplifting stop nets drugs, gun in Lincoln, police say
Scheels shoplifting stop nets drugs, gun in Lincoln, police say

Police investigators were already in south Lincoln when they heard the shoplifting report from Scheels Wednesday afternoon: The store suspected a man had stolen about $600 in clothes, a wallet and a Bluetooth speaker.

They watched the man climb into the passenger seat of a Chevy Malibu, and they followed, eventually catching up to the car in a nearby parking lot, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

Officers conducted a probable cause search after they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Inside the car, police said they found the stolen items and developed reason to believe the passenger had shoplifted from Scheels at least two other times. They also found a syringe that pretested positive for meth residue, nearly 123 grams of a substance that pretested positive for meth, 5.7 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen in Lincoln on Monday, Bonkiewicz said.

The driver, 32-year-old Priscilla Huff, was arrested on two counts of suspicion of a possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, possession a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm while violating controlled substance laws.

The passenger, 27-year-old Thomas Baio, was arrested on three counts of suspicion of shoplifting, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of stolen property.

