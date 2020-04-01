Scammers text at least four Lincoln residents graphic images of murder victims

At least four Lincoln residents were targeted by scammers who texted them graphic images of murder victims, threatening that their family members would end up like that if they didn't pay.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said so far none of the victims suffered a loss, but Lincoln police want to alert individuals about the scam.
He said in each, a victim received a text message from an unknown person demanding money, saying if they didn't get it their family members would end up like those murdered by drug cartels. It included photos from the internet of dismembered and deceased people.
The texts are believed to have come from out of state.
You have free articles remaining.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.