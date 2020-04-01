You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scammers text at least four Lincoln residents graphic images of murder victims
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Scammers text at least four Lincoln residents graphic images of murder victims

{{featured_button_text}}

At least four Lincoln residents were targeted by scammers who texted them graphic images of murder victims, threatening that their family members would end up like that if they didn't pay. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said so far none of the victims suffered a loss, but Lincoln police want to alert individuals about the scam.

He said in each, a victim received a text message from an unknown person demanding money, saying if they didn't get it their family members would end up like those murdered by drug cartels. It included photos from the internet of dismembered and deceased people.

The texts are believed to have come from out of state.

Lincoln woman arrested after she clawed officer in the face, police say
26-year-old tried to pull knife, threatened to kill officer during arrest, Lincoln police say
Police investigating gunshots early Wednesday near 56th, Nebraska 2

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News