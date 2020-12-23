Scammers are using crash report information to target victims, Lincoln police say

Police are warning Lincoln residents that it appears scammers are using crash report information to swindle local people out of money.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said twice in the last two days, someone called Lincoln residents claiming to be with the police department, saying they had missed a court date and needed to mail them gift cards or bank cards or they would get a warrant for their arrest.

"That's not something we would ever do," Bonkiewicz said.

He said, in one case, a 27-year-old woman lost $300.

Bonkiewicz said it appears that the suspects are using publicly available information from collision reports to target victims.

Bonkiewicz advised people who get a call like that to hang up and call police at 402-441-6000 to verify an officer’s identify, a warrant, or a call for service.

