Scammers are using accident report information to target victims, Lincoln police say
Scammers are using accident report information to target victims, Lincoln police say

Police are warning Lincoln residents that it appears scammers are using accident report information to swindle local people out of money. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said twice in the last two days, someone called Lincoln residents claiming to be with the police department, saying they had missed a court date and needed to mail them gift cards or bank cards or they would get a warrant for their arrest.

"That's not something we would ever do," Bonkiewicz said.

He said, in one case, a 27-year-old woman lost $300.

Bonkiewicz said it appears that the suspects are using publicly available information from traffic collision reports to target victims.

"If you’re in doubt, give us a shout," he said.

He advised people who get a call like that to hang up and call police at 402-441-6000 to verify an officer’s identify, a warrant, or a call for service or to report a scam.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

