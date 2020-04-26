Saturday night pursuit that started in Lincoln ends in crash and arrest near Waverly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A high-speed pursuit and crash ended with one person being arrested and four hospitalized Saturday night.

The pursuit began when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw three vehicles racing on O Street between 63rd and 70th streets around 11:15 p.m., according to a news release from the state patrol.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, a Hyundai Genesis, after clocking speeds of 90 miles per hour. After the driver refused to stop, the trooper began a pursuit.

The vehicle fled north on 84th Street, turned east onto Nebraska 6, then tried to get onto Interstate 80 at the Waverly exit but began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. After attempting to cross the median to get into the westbound lanes, the vehicle lost control and crashed under the I-80 bridge at the Waverly interchange.

After the 8-minute pursuit, troopers found three minors with injuries and the adult driver fled on foot. Faud Al Dhary, 19, of Lincoln, returned to the scene 10 minutes later and was taken into custody. All four were taken to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.