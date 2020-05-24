Saturday morning homicide victim identified as 31-year-old Lincoln man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Police Department has identified the victim of the early Saturday morning homicide in the Hartley neighborhood as 31-year-old Michael Whitemagpie of Lincoln.

Investigators are continuing to work toward determining a timeline of events leading up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

At 4:23 a.m. Saturday, police officers were alerted to a shooting in the alley between 32nd, 33rd, S and T streets, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a news release.

They arrived to find Whitemagpie with gunshot wounds, and, despite efforts by his friends, police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics, he died of his injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information should call police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Whitemagpie's killing marks the third homicide in the city this year.

Edward Varejcka, 36, was fatally stabbed March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood. Timothy Montgomery, 32, was fatally shot during a disturbance just before bar break at 13th and O streets March 15.

