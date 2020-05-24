You are the owner of this article.
Saturday morning homicide victim identified as 31-year-old Lincoln man
HOMICIDE AT 33RD AND T

Lincoln Police officers converse near the scene of a homicide in an alley near 33rd and T streets on Saturday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The Lincoln Police Department has identified the victim of the early Saturday morning homicide in the Hartley neighborhood as 31-year-old Michael Whitemagpie of Lincoln.

Man slain in central Lincoln alley overnight, police say

Investigators are continuing to work toward determining a timeline of events leading up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

At 4:23 a.m. Saturday, police officers were alerted to a shooting in the alley between 32nd, 33rd, S and T streets, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a news release.

Police arrest Lincoln men on gun and drug charges after stop on edge of downtown

They arrived to find Whitemagpie with gunshot wounds, and, despite efforts by his friends, police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics, he died of his injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information should call police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600. 

Whitemagpie's killing marks the third homicide in the city this year. 

Edward Varejcka, 36, was fatally stabbed March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood. Timothy Montgomery, 32, was fatally shot during a disturbance just before bar break at 13th and O streets March 15.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

