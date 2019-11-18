A 55-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash west of Lincoln on Sunday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred when a westbound Subaru rolled into a ditch at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 98th Street and West Van Dorn Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The lone occupant, Jeffrey Vanlent, of rural Denton, was partially thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
The car hit a power pole, causing nearby residents to lose power for a short time.