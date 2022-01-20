 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Running car stolen in Lincoln had handgun in it, police say
Running car stolen in Lincoln had handgun in it, police say

  Updated
It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Lincoln police are investigating after a running, unlocked Toyota with a 9 mm handgun inside was stolen Wednesday night. 

Sgt. Chris Vigil said the red RAV4 was taken at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday after the car's owner, a 24-year-old man, started it to let it warm in an apartment parking lot near 84th Street and Lexington Avenue. 

The man had been storing the handgun inside the car, Vigil said. 

Vigil said as of Thursday morning, the 24-year-old hadn't been cited for leaving a firearm unattended in a motor vehicle. 

In Lincoln, storing a gun in an unlocked car — or storing a gun in plain view inside a locked car — defies city ordinance and is punishable by a fine of up to $100. 

