Roommates accused of taking Lincoln neighbor's television, bed

Police arrested two people on Wednesday suspected of burglarizing their neighbor's apartment and taking a television, microwave and a bed.
The occupant of the apartment in the 1200 block of B Street returned from a two-week work trip to find about $1,100 in property missing, Officer Erin Spilker said.
When the man checked with his upstairs neighbors, 57-year-old Melissa Combs and 55-year-old Bobby Wiley, he found his bed set up in their living room, and located dishware and other appliances that belonged to him.
According to police, Combs and Wiley said they found their neighbor's door unlocked and believed they were justified in helping themselves to his belongings.
Police did not find any evidence of a forced entry, Spilker said, and another resident reported seeing the door ajar at several times.
The property was recovered, and Combs and Wiley were arrested on suspected burglary.
