Rollover crash near I-80 exit in north Lincoln seriously injures one

One person suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon after a car rolled near an Interstate 80 exit in north Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

According to LPD Capt. Duane Winkler, a westbound vehicle took the 401 exit ramp on I-80, left the roadway, hit another vehicle and rolled several times at about 5 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but was in stable condition Thursday evening, Winkler said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alex Lantz Weekend editor Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program. Follow Alex Lantz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today