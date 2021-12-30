Rollover crash near I-80 exit in north Lincoln seriously injures one

One person suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon after a car rolled near an Interstate 80 exit in north Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
According to LPD Capt. Duane Winkler, a westbound vehicle took the 401 exit ramp on I-80, left the roadway, hit another vehicle and rolled several times at about 5 p.m.
One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but was in stable condition Thursday evening, Winkler said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.