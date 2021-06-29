 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roca man arrested after warrant turns up more than $30,000 worth of drugs
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Roca man arrested after warrant turns up more than $30,000 worth of drugs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Roca man was arrested after a search warrant turned up more than a half-pound of methamphetamine and a bevy of other drugs, according to Lincoln Police.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant at a home in the rural town a few miles south of Lincoln around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Timothy Moore

Moore

Spilker said investigators found three adults inside the residence, including the tenant, 56-year-old Timothy Moore. Along with the trio, police found 329.7 grams of meth, 224.3 grams of marijuana, more than $11,000 in cash and more than 25 assorted pills, Spilker said.

Combined, the drugs are worth more than $30,000.

Investigators also found a loaded .45-caliber handgun and 24 homemade explosives, according to police. Fire Inspector Jason Relford said the explosives were M-80-style fireworks. 

Moore was arrested on a host of felony charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug law violation, possession of a destructive device and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Another person in the home was arrested on possession of a controlled substance. The home's third occupant was released. 

Lincoln mayor chooses California native Teresa Ewins as city's next police chief
St. Louis man goes to prison for being caught with guns in traffic stop west of Lincoln
Iowa man pleads not guilty in chloroform abduction of South Sioux City woman
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rain, physical danger complicating search and rescue effort in Surfside, Fla.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News