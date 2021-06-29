Roca man arrested after warrant turns up more than $30,000 worth of drugs

A Roca man was arrested after a search warrant turned up more than a half-pound of methamphetamine and a bevy of other drugs, according to Lincoln Police.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant at a home in the rural town a few miles south of Lincoln around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Spilker said investigators found three adults inside the residence, including the tenant, 56-year-old Timothy Moore. Along with the trio, police found 329.7 grams of meth, 224.3 grams of marijuana, more than $11,000 in cash and more than 25 assorted pills, Spilker said.

Combined, the drugs are worth more than $30,000.

Investigators also found a loaded .45-caliber handgun and 24 homemade explosives, according to police. Fire Inspector Jason Relford said the explosives were M-80-style fireworks.

Moore was arrested on a host of felony charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug law violation, possession of a destructive device and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.