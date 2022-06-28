 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roca man arrested after arranging meeting with cops posing as teenage girl, State Patrol says

A 22-year-old Roca man was arrested after he arrived at a meeting with a 14-year-old girl in Hall County on Monday but instead encountered Nebraska State Patrol investigators, the agency said.

Hector Tercero had used social media to arrange a sexual encounter with a State Patrol trooper who was posing as the girl, the agency announced in a news release.

Hector Tecero

Tercero

Tercero was arrested without incident on suspicion of child enticement, a felony, when he showed up for the meeting Monday in Grand Island, the patrol said.

He was taken to the Hall County jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

