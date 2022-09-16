Roca fire causes $70,000 in damage after ember from burn barrel caused blaze, sheriff says

A Roca man lost his camper, two ATVs, a jet ski and a mower after an ember from a burn barrel caused a grass fire that consumed a nearby storage shed Thursday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The fire, which started around 2:45 p.m. Thursday at a rural home between Roca and Lincoln, caused $70,000 in damage to the 40-by-50-foot storage shed and its contents, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Crews from Hickman, Bennet and Southeast and Southwest rural fire districts all responded to the fire at 4901 Bennet Road, about 5 miles south of Lincoln.

Wagner said the property owner had last used a burn barrel Wednesday evening. The sheriff said he suspected Thursday's winds — with gusts as high as 30 mph recorded in Lincoln in the hours before the fire — played a role in the blaze.