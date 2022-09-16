 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Roca fire causes $70,000 in damage after ember from burn barrel caused blaze, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

A Roca man lost his camper, two ATVs, a jet ski and a mower after an ember from a burn barrel caused a grass fire that consumed a nearby storage shed Thursday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The fire, which started around 2:45 p.m. Thursday at a rural home between Roca and Lincoln, caused $70,000 in damage to the 40-by-50-foot storage shed and its contents, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Crews from Hickman, Bennet and Southeast and Southwest rural fire districts all responded to the fire at 4901 Bennet Road, about 5 miles south of Lincoln.

Wagner said the property owner had last used a burn barrel Wednesday evening. The sheriff said he suspected Thursday's winds  with gusts as high as 30 mph recorded in Lincoln in the hours before the fire  played a role in the blaze.

People are also reading…

Lincoln Police officer pulled from service amid domestic-related investigation
Nebraska prison watchdog cites 'deeply concerning' shortages of health staff
Parents of Lincoln teen file lawsuit against missing suspect in fatal July crash
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin shores up support from China after losses in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News