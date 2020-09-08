 Skip to main content
Robberies reported at Walgreens, U-Stop
Robberies reported at Walgreens, U-Stop

Police responded to a pair of robberies early Monday, starting with a report from a clerk at U-Stop, 2925 N.W. 12th St., that a man entered the store just after midnight and held a gun to her head while a woman demanded money from the register.

The pair left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk wasn’t injured and police are investigating, said Officer Erin Spilker.

Then, just after 7 a.m., officers were sent to Walgreens, 1404 Superior St., after a clerk reported a man had asked for cigarettes, jumped the counter, grabbed cash from the register and fled.

Jeremy J. Anderson

But he had first provided his driver’s license to buy the cigarettes, and police arrested 21-year-old Jeremy J. Anderson a couple of hours later, Spilker said. He was jailed on suspicion of robbery.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

