Robber broke down door, cut Lincoln man with knife and stole his phone, police say
Lincoln police are searching for an unknown man who they say broke down the door to a 37-year-old man's apartment on Wednesday and cut the man with a knife from his kitchen before taking his phone.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said the robbery played out just before noon on Thursday near 20th and J streets.

The 37-year-old told police the unknown man first knocked on the door of his apartment before kicking it and entering, claiming he wanted to talk the resident, but asking for his phone. 

Vigil said the suspected robber punched the resident at least three times before grabbing the kitchen knife and cutting the 37-year-old's hand, causing a minor injury.

After the resident fled the apartment, he told police the assailant took his cellphone and a Walmart gift card. Vigil said the 37-year-old reported he had seen the man before, but was unclear where or how he had met his alleged attacker.

Police canvassed the area but haven't found the man. An investigation is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

