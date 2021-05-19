 Skip to main content
Road rage in northwest Lincoln leads to Valparaiso man's arrest, sheriff says
Road rage in northwest Lincoln leads to Valparaiso man's arrest, sheriff says

A 37-year-old Valparaiso man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver along U.S. 34 near Fallbrook in northwest Lincoln.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said that at about 7:15 p.m. deputies went out on a 38-year-old man's report of a road rage incident where the driver pointed a gun at him.

The suspect was last seen heading north on U.S. 34.

Wagner said deputies spotted the vehicle near Raymond and arrested Justin Ericson on suspicion of terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension.

Justin Ericson

Justin Ericson

He said they found a small amount of methamphetamine on him.

Ericson is a convicted felon and can't legally possess a firearm. Wagner said deputies found the receiver part of a handgun and a loaded 16-round magazine. He said they didn't find the top of the firearm.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

