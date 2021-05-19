Road rage in northwest Lincoln leads to Valparaiso man's arrest, sheriff says

A 37-year-old Valparaiso man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver along U.S. 34 near Fallbrook in northwest Lincoln.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said that at about 7:15 p.m. deputies went out on a 38-year-old man's report of a road rage incident where the driver pointed a gun at him.
The suspect was last seen heading north on U.S. 34.
Wagner said deputies spotted the vehicle near Raymond and arrested Justin Ericson on suspicion of terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension.
He said they found a small amount of methamphetamine on him.
Ericson is a convicted felon and can't legally possess a firearm. Wagner said deputies found the receiver part of a handgun and a loaded 16-round magazine. He said they didn't find the top of the firearm.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Cassie Reese Thimgan
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CASSIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Mohamed Ibrahim
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MOHAMED is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Austrionna Travis Mast
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Buffalo CO SO Kearney
AUSTRIONNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Yaheem Gunter
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YAHEEM is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lilliana Billie
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Gering PD
LILLIANA is a 13 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Noah Keith Oneil
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|255
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOAH is a 21 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 255 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shayal Tamang
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAYAL is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominick Anthony Perez
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|163
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 163 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Marcel Alejandro Jordan
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARCEL is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ryan Dwayne Larsen
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
RYAN is a 11 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Michael Anthony Carl
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Trystan Hannah Chase
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRYSTAN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Olivia Kate Shockley
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
OLIVIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Daisy Anahi Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAISY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tereyce E Parker
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maurice Meridy
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MAURICE is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raydene A Bacon
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|71
|Current Age:
|71
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Aurora PD
RAYDENE is a 71 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jonathan J Oxlaj-matul
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JONATHAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jamia Monique Pollard
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Randall A Dasher
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'06
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
RANDALL is a 54 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'06" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
William Marion
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Calani Marion
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CALANI is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zakarriyah T Lathan
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAKARRIYAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brinae Morree Wax
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jacihen Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mackenzie Marie Fell
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MACKENZIE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kerri L Forrester
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KERRI is a 32 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 205 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer N Klevemann
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jordan Mariegh Wesselhoft
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JORDAN is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mya J Delgado
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
MYA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Dario Lance Chavez
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|167
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dannaisha Lloyd
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANNAISHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jayeceon C Brown
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYECEON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reilly Jean Shakin
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Central City PD
REILLY is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
William E Lagrone
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|84
|Current Age:
|84
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 84 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Moo K Shaw Rho
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MOO is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Braysaun Donald
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAYSAUN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Meysenburg
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
MARIAH is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dustin Ray Hardin
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DUSTIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tha Dah
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THA is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aiyana Janice Decker
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AIYANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shantazia David
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SHANTAZIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zac Frank Shepard
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
ZAC is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alexis Eschen
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Holdrege PD
ALEXIS is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Robert Esteban Ramirez-perez
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROBERT is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 126 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jonnaya L Ballard
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JONNAYA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Braxton Rayne Swift
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAXTON is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dallas Danielle Keffer
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|255
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
DALLAS is a 35 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 255 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jozef R McAllister
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
JOZEF is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Joseph R Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
JOSEPH is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daniel Cervantes
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DANIEL is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|05-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Wah Kpaw Say
|Date Missing:
|05-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WAH is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Michael Raymond Barth
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MICHAEL is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Marion Harris
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sandra Jose
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SANDRA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samuel Anatliy Nelson
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAMUEL is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 117 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Faisal Aden Hamza
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
FAISAL is a 21 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Chasha-elum Jr Ogba
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Guillermo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rashad Thorpe
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RASHAD is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexa Villegas-rojas
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Quentin Warrior
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|226
|Agency:
|Chadron PD
QUENTIN is a 11 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 226 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Selena Baker
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|05-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Korvanta L Hill
|Date Missing:
|05-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTA is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus H Briceno-marin
|Date Missing:
|05-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESUS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Pibor
|Date Missing:
|05-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAVANNAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emily Kate Stevens
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
EMILY is a 31 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Jenna Shangreaux
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZABETH is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luis Fernando Orozco
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LUIS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Teriyauna Carter-loyd
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERIYAUNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mysti Dawn Montgomery
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MYSTI is a 27 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Briana R White Eddy
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Unknown eyes.
Pal K Ban
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
PAL is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Katelyn Grace Dawn
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KATELYN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaley M Whetstone
|Date Missing:
|04-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KALEY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alycia Marie Lamontia
|Date Missing:
|04-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYCIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Ashley Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ASHLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Thania Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarr Howard
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Claudia Owens
|Date Missing:
|04-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|215
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CLAUDIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 215 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Edward Shawn Hamilton
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EDWARD is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Deniko Ross
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|0
|Current Age:
|0
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|2'06
|Weight:
|24
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
DENIKO is a 0 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 2'06" tall and weighed 24 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destynee Kambrye Stanton
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTYNEE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Akeyla N Matlock
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|235
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
AKEYLA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 235 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tim Duane Jr McGhee
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIM is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alonna Nicole Black
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALONNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kali Ann Guerrero
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KALI is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
David Castro
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Winnie Lewis
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|88
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
WINNIE is a 11 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 88 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shaynisha Shelly
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAYNISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Channel
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Alejandro Valquier
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Klynn Latrice Gilmore
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KLYNN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyjia Keng-ross
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
TYJIA is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
