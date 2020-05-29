Ricketts, Lincoln chief condemn police action in death of George Floyd

Chambers called Floyd's death “a cold-blooded murder; an execution" and said the officer should have been arrested immediately.

"We've been angry since George Floyd's death, and we have wanted to speak out; this was our first chance to do so," said Tami Damian.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird expressed her condolences to Floyd's family and all those harmed by the violence committed against African Americans.

"Not only do these tragedies harm the family and loved ones of those who are lost but they weaken the very fabric of our entire society," Gaylor Baird said, adding that Chauvin must face justice. "We all must continue to address and rectify systemic racism in our society whenever and wherever we find it."

Retired Public Safety Director and former Lincoln Police Chief Tom Casady posted a tweet the night before saying the officer should've been arrested right away.

"Here’s my take: within 24 hours someone should have had the presence of mind to simply arrest the officer for criminal homicide — just like anyone else. An arrest is not a conviction. He’s still entitled to proof beyond a reasonable doubt. But he should be treated like anyone else."