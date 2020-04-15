You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts appoints new Lancaster County juvenile court judge
Ricketts appoints new Lancaster County juvenile court judge

Elise White was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Pete Ricketts to become a Lancaster County juvenile court judge.

White, 38, founded White Law Office and is an alternate chairperson for the Lancaster County Mental Health Board. Before that, she was a law clerk at Cada, Froscheiser, Cada & Hoffman law firm. 

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate is a member of three bar associations — Lincoln Bar Association, Nebraska Bar Association and the American Bar Association — and is also a past president of the Nebraska Lawyers Trust Account Foundation.

She has been active as a member of Rotary and St. Paul United Methodist Church, served on the board for the Northeast Family Center and worked with the Cooper YMCA and the Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center.

She will replace Judge Toni Thorson, who retired.

