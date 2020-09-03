Review of 10 in-custody deaths finds no wrongdoing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lancaster County grand jury heard evidence this week on 10 in-custody deaths involving Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmates, finding no wrongdoing in all of the cases.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation anytime an inmate dies while being arrested or while in custody.

The cause of death in eight of the cases was determined to be natural, and the grand jury returned a no-true bill indicating no criminal wrongdoing.

The remaining two cases involved the death of inmates Bau M. Nguyen and Jackson R. Hedrick. Nguyen's death was found to be accidental due to a methamphetamine overdose, and Hedrick's death was found to be suicide. A no-true bill and finding of no criminal wrongdoing was returned in both cases.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the cases. A three-officer panel of trained homicide investigators from the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office also examined evidence in the cases involving Nguyen and Hedrick.

