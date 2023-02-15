Residents of a central Lincoln apartment building were forced to relocate Wednesday after a basement unit caught fire shortly after noon, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews found smoke and flames emitting from a basement apartment window when they arrived at 1634 Sumner St. at around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said.

The fire, which Pospisil said started in the basement due to nondescript electrical issues, had spread to the outdoor deck of the first-floor unit by the time crews arrived.

But firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread any further, Pospisil said, containing fire damage to the basement unit and the outdoor deck.

Still, he said, residents of the Near South building's four apartment units were forced to relocate due to smoke damage that affected the entire structure.

Rescue crews pulled two cats from the basement unit where the fire started and supplied the pets with oxygen before handing them over to Animal Control, Pospisil said.

