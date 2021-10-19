 Skip to main content
Residential burglary Monday morning thwarted, Lincoln police say
Residential burglary Monday morning thwarted, Lincoln police say

A 64-year-old man was jailed Monday after getting caught breaking into an occupied home just south of Gateway Mall, Lincoln police say. 

Sgt. Chris Vigil said police were called to the 200 block of Eastridge Drive at about 8:30 a.m. on a burglary in progress after a 16-year-old boy there saw a man breaking the front glass door. 

Frederick White Jr.

The teen was able to get out. Two men in the house stayed in the basement as the burglar got in and started rummaging through the upper floor of the home, Vigil said. 

He said police arrived within minutes, surrounded the house and arrested Frederick White Jr. after finding his backpack, with around $600 in coins and currency and three pocket knives he'd allegedly stolen, inside the home. 

White was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary. 

