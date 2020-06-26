Rescue workers heard fighting and found victim of robbery, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers discovered a man injured early Wednesday after they heard fighting coming from a house near their station in the area of 33rd and Holdrege streets, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they found the victim, who said he was sleeping in the basement at his apartment when he woke shortly before 2:30 a.m. to someone beating him with an object and saying to give him his wallet.

He said the thief got away with the 35-year-old man's phone and $1,200 cash.

The victim, who had been hit in the head and body, was taken to the hospital, Bonkiewicz said. The incident remains under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

