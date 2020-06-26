Rescue workers heard fighting and found victim of robbery, police say

Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers discovered a man injured early Wednesday after they heard fighting coming from a house near their station in the area of 33rd and Holdrege streets, police say.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they found the victim, who said he was sleeping in the basement at his apartment when he woke shortly before 2:30 a.m. to someone beating him with an object and saying to give him his wallet.
He said the thief got away with the 35-year-old man's phone and $1,200 cash.
The victim, who had been hit in the head and body, was taken to the hospital, Bonkiewicz said. The incident remains under investigation.
