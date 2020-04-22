Republican state headquarters in Lincoln vandalized

×
A vandal threw a rock through this window at Nebraska GOP headquarters.
Nebraska GOP
Lincoln police are looking into a vandalism Wednesday afternoon at the Republican state headquarters building.
Nebraska GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton sent out an email saying that a vandal threw a rock through a window facing the alley at 1610 N St., while a skeleton crew was there opening mail.
Lincoln police took a report on it shortly after 1:15 p.m.
In the email, Hamilton said it was the fourth attack at the headquarters in two years and asked supporters for help to get the office back in top shape and continue voter outreach programs without interruption.
"We will not be silenced or buffaloed into submission," he said.
Hamilton said vandals previously hurled a brick through the front window, shot the window with a BB several months later and spray-painted "RESIST" on the building.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: TORRES, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/20/1985 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 16:05:12 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (140G/MORE) (F1B) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (140G/MORE) (F1B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: DOWD, TARAE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/09/1995 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 14:48:10 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: RODRIGUEZ, MARIAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/24/1990 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 14:38:36 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: WHITELEY, RANDY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/04/1989 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 14:16:44 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: VOGEL, CODY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/08/1988 Booking Time: 04/21/2020 / 05:27:03 Charges:
OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: SAW, HTOO Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1993 Booking Time: 04/20/2020 / 23:45:33 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: ANDERSON, CORY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/10/1986 Booking Time: 04/20/2020 / 21:17:26 Charges:
SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOL - PRIOR FELONY (F2A) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOL - PRIOR FELONY (F2A) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: LADU, DOMINIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/01/1990 Booking Time: 04/20/2020 / 16:49:10 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-22-2020
Last, First Name: GLENN, AIDAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/18/1999 Booking Time: 04/20/2020 / 02:08:16 Charges:
MANF/DEL/POS CON SUBS W/INT DEL(SCD 4,5 DRG) (F3A) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
