Republican state headquarters in Lincoln vandalized

Lincoln police are looking into a vandalism Wednesday afternoon at the Republican state headquarters building.

Nebraska GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton sent out an email saying that a vandal threw a rock through a window facing the alley at 1610 N St., while a skeleton crew was there opening mail.

Lincoln police took a report on it shortly after 1:15 p.m.

In the email, Hamilton said it was the fourth attack at the headquarters in two years and asked supporters for help to get the office back in top shape and continue voter outreach programs without interruption.

"We will not be silenced or buffaloed into submission," he said.

Hamilton said vandals previously hurled a brick through the front window, shot the window with a BB several months later and spray-painted "RESIST" on the building.

