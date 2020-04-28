You are the owner of this article.
Republican state headquarters in Lincoln hit by vandals again, police say
GOP

A vandal threw a rock through this window at Nebraska GOP headquarters.

 Nebraska GOP

Police say they are looking into a second vandalism at the Republican state headquarters building within a week. 

A passerby on the way to work contacted police Friday after noticing that the window of the building at 1610 N St. had been broken out, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. 

The incident happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Police took a report Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 1:15, when a vandal threw a rock through a window facing the alley at the same building, while a skeleton crew was there opening mail.

No one was injured.

Nebraska GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said last week's incident was the fourth attack at the headquarters in two years. Vandals previously had hurled a brick through the front window, shot the window with a BB several months later and spray-painted "RESIST" on the building, he said. 

Bonkiewicz said Tuesday that police are looking for digital and forensic evidence in the new cases. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

