Republican state headquarters in Lincoln hit by vandals again, police say

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
A vandal threw a rock through this window at Nebraska GOP headquarters.
Nebraska GOP
Police say they are looking into a second vandalism at the Republican state headquarters building within a week.
A passerby on the way to work contacted police Friday after noticing that the window of the building at 1610 N St. had been broken out, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.
The incident happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:45 a.m. Friday.
Police took a report Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 1:15, when a vandal threw a rock through a window facing the alley at the same building, while a skeleton crew was there opening mail.
Nebraska GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said last week's incident was the fourth attack at the headquarters in two years. Vandals previously had hurled a brick through the front window, shot the window with a BB several months later and spray-painted "RESIST" on the building, he said.
Bonkiewicz said Tuesday that police are looking for digital and forensic evidence in the new cases.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: ESCOBAR, RAUL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/26/1998 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 15:06:44 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: CORTEZ, BRYON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/15/1992 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 15:01:16 Charges:
DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, 1ST> .15 BLOOD (M) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: TAP, KUICHIANG Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/24/1984 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 14:51:56
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: WIE, GOANAR Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1994 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 14:44:54
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: CONOVER, JONATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/03/1972 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 14:41:37 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: EARLEWINE, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/14/1960 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 14:21:03 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: GABEL, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/25/1952 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 13:15:33 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: MURPHY, STEVEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/18/1988 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 12:53:01 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) STRANGULATION (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: LINWOOD, MICHAEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/23/1986 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 11:05:03 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONT SUBST W/INT TO DELIVER (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: HEFNER, DAVID Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/20/1981 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 22:15:51 Charges:
ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: LASLEY, PAYTON Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1987 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 21:58:15 Charges:
POSS/TRANSPORT MACH GUN/SH RIFL/SH SHTGN (F4) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: EWINGS, LONZO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/27/1994 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 21:53:08 Charges:
ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: ENRIQUEZ, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1976 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 21:12:37 Charges:
POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: SHOEMAKER, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/02/1997 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 20:52:58
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: PRACK, SONLEE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1998 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 02:29:49 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 2ND DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: MESA, RUBI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/06/1987 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 00:24:31 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-28-2020
Last, First Name: BUSSARD, NICHOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/29/1978 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 12:21:33 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.