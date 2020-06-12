Reports: Four injured in single-vehicle crash near Raymond
Reports: Four injured in single-vehicle crash near Raymond

Four people were injured, two critically, after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole just outside of Raymond on Saturday night, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash happened at Northwest 40th Street and West Raymond Road just before 11:30 p.m.

A StarCare helicopter was called but did not transport any patients. Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Raymond Fire Department also responded to the accident.

