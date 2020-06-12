Reports: Four injured in single-vehicle crash near Raymond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people were injured, two critically, after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole just outside of Raymond on Saturday night, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash happened at Northwest 40th Street and West Raymond Road just before 11:30 p.m.

A StarCare helicopter was called but did not transport any patients. Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Raymond Fire Department also responded to the accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0