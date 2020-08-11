Report on SROs: Officers leave discipline to teachers; minority, low-income students disproportionately both suspects and victims

The interlocal report on the SROs was supposed to come in October, but school board officials asked that it be moved to Tuesday, when they are expected to approve the memorandum of understanding for the coming year, and are considering approval of the interlocal agreement for the coming year. The board will vote at its Aug. 25 meeting about whether to pay $282,377 for SROs for the coming year, a 4.9% increase over the current year.

Over the past four years, police initiated just 7% of the calls they investigated -- and just 4% that resulted in citations. In the last year, they initiated less than 1% of the overall calls and those that resulted in citations.

Teachers and administrators initiated 45% of all the calls for service over the past four years, and 36% in the last year, followed by smaller percentages of students and parents.

In the last year, administrators reported more incidents than teachers, a reflection of training and an attempt to be deliberate about determining what should be handled through discipline, Bonkewicz said.

“I think that the fact that we are initiating less than 5% and in some cases 1% of calls for service is pretty powerful,” Bonkewicz said. “We’re not out there looking for suspects or kids. We’re just there if people need us.”