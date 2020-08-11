Report on Lincoln SROs: Officers leave discipline to teachers; minority, low-income students disproportionately both suspects and victims

Over the past five years, school resource officers in Lincoln Public Schools issued citations for about a third of the calls they investigated, though students of color — especially Black and Native students — were more likely to be both suspects and victims, a new report shows.
The most common calls those officers investigated were for larcenies and violent crimes such as assaults, while over a four-year period officers issued the most citations for assaults and narcotics.
But a disproportionate number of African American and Native students, as well as low-income students (those eligible for the federal free- and reduced-lunch program), were both victims and suspects in the cases officers investigated.
Those are among the results of the first year of data collected as part of a memorandum of understanding and months of debate about whether to add school resource officers to middle schools as part of an interlocal agreement with the city.
Police and LPS officials presented the report to the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday, which is expected to approve the memorandum of understanding for the coming year, and are considering approval of funding SROs for the coming year — $282,377, a 4.94% increase over the current year. The board will vote on the funding at its Aug. 25 meeting.
While board members commended the report, and practices put into place regarding SROs, Barb Baier and Annie Mumgaard also expressed concern that the disparity still exists, despite all the training and new practices.
LPD Officer Luke Bonkewicz said one of the things they were looking for in the numbers was whether adding school resource officers in middle schools would exacerbate disproportionality, but it hasn't.
LPS Security Director Joe Wright said the district has several programs for students to avoid criminal charges, which are helping to reduce disparities.
The interlocal agreement added six school resource officers to the district’s 12 middle schools but drew heated opposition from those who say school resource officers exacerbate the school-to-prison pipeline, especially among students of color and other marginalized students.
The 183-page report includes stats on SROs and school discipline going back four years and just three quarters of the 2019-20 school year because of the pandemic, which shuttered school doors for the final quarter.
Bonkewicz, who helped compile the LPD statistics for the report, said it shows officers have not been acting as disciplinarians — that is, criminalizing activity that should be handled as school rule violations. And, he said, the memorandum of understanding clarifies the role of police and school administrators and requires training in addition to the collection of data.
“We understand that there are concerns about the school-to-prison pipeline. We understand that people are concerned about police being used as disciplinarians,” he said. “But what we see here ... is that even before the (interlocal) agreement, SROs were already doing what was prescribed in that agreement, namely letting teachers and administrators ... handle discipline, and we’ll deal with the criminal aspect of it if called to it.”
The interlocal agreement, called Safe and Successful Kids, also added a threat-assessment officer, beefed up mental health support for students, and programming for the Community Learning Center before- and after-school programs.
By far the most controversial of the interlocal agreement proposals was the SROs, a debate that moved to the Legislature, which passed a law requiring memorandums of understanding clarifying the role of SROs. Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police have renewed calls across the country — and in Lincoln — to end the SRO program.
The interlocal report on the SROs was supposed to come in October, but school board officials asked that it be moved to Tuesday because of the upcoming vote.
Over the past four years, police initiated just 7% of the calls they investigated — and just 4% that resulted in citations. In the last year, they initiated less than 1% of the overall calls and those that resulted in citations.
Teachers and administrators initiated 45% of all the calls for service over the past four years, and 36% in the last year, followed by smaller percentages of students and parents.
In the last year, administrators reported more incidents than teachers, a reflection of training and an attempt to be deliberate about determining what should be handled through discipline, Bonkewicz said.
“I think that the fact that we are initiating less than 5% and in some cases 1% of calls for service is pretty powerful,” Bonkewicz said. “We’re not out there looking for suspects or kids. We’re just there if people need us.”
The report shows that over the past four years, officers responded to an average of 330 calls a year at middle schools, and SROs responded to an average of 1,026 calls at high schools. Those were on track in 2019-20 to increase slightly at middle schools and decrease slightly at high schools.
The percentage of those investigations that resulted in citations was down slightly in 2019-20, compared to the average of the previous four years in both middle and high school (from 31% to 27%).
The report looked at disproportionality through a disparity index based on the percentage of a group of students (ethnic groups or low-income students, for example) in LPS compared to the percentage that were suspects or victims in cases investigated by SROs.
A disparity index of 1 means there is no disproportionality. The disparity index was 4 for African American students as suspects; 2.6 as victims. For Native students as suspects the average over four years was 3.2, but decreased to 1.4 last year. Low-income students' disparity index was 1.5.
There was little disproportionality for Hispanic students as either suspects or victims. White and Asian students were underrepresented compared to their population as both suspects and victims.
The report also showed that LPS suspended or expelled those groups disproportionately. For instance, while Black students comprise 6% of LPS students, over the past five years they’ve comprised 14%-16% of high school students suspended and between 9%-22% of those expelled. Similar disparities exist for Hispanic and Native students. Low-income and special education students are also disproportionately suspended and expelled.
