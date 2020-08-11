Report on Lincoln SROs: Officers leave discipline to teachers; minority, low-income students disproportionately both suspects and victims

LPD Officer Luke Bonkewicz said one of the things they were looking for in the numbers was whether adding school resource officers in middle schools would exacerbate disproportionality, but it hasn't.

LPS Security Director Joe Wright said the district has several programs for students to avoid criminal charges, which are helping to reduce disparities.

The interlocal agreement added six school resource officers to the district’s 12 middle schools but drew heated opposition from those who say school resource officers exacerbate the school-to-prison pipeline, especially among students of color and other marginalized students.

The 183-page report includes stats on SROs and school discipline going back four years and just three quarters of the 2019-20 school year because of the pandemic, which shuttered school doors for the final quarter.

Bonkewicz, who helped compile the LPD statistics for the report, said it shows officers have not been acting as disciplinarians — that is, criminalizing activity that should be handled as school rule violations. And, he said, the memorandum of understanding clarifies the role of police and school administrators and requires training in addition to the collection of data.