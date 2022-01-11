Report of grass fire reveals burning car, dead body near Denton

Authorities are investigating after a report of a grass fire near Denton early Tuesday morning led deputies to a burning car and a dead body, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The initial report, of a grass fire near Southwest 98th Street and Denton Road, came in at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Before first responders arrived on scene, an additional caller indicated a car was on fire, Wagner said.

Responding deputies found the car was fully engulfed after it had crashed into a ditch.

The car's driver side door was ajar, Wagner said. Deputies found the deceased person a short distance away.

The sheriff's office hasn't yet identified the body, Wagner said. The car's identifying features, including its license plate and vehicle identification number, were lost in the flames.

Wagner said investigators had determined the person's sex but declined to reveal it. The sheriff described the incident as "unusual," but said foul play isn't thought to have been a factor.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. The initial cause of the fire remains under investigation.

