A Lincoln native was killed in an apartment shooting in San Antonio on Monday.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that 22-year-old Justin Matthew Lavarie II died of a a gunshot wound to the head.

Brandon Guzman, 19, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with murder and aggravated assaulted in connection to the shooting, the newspaper reported.

Guzman is also accused of shooting Lavarie's roommate, Marc Alec Hernandez, 23, in the back. San Antonio Police believe the incident was narcotics related.

Lavarie's sister, Mariah Russell, set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to return Lavarie's body to Lincoln for a burial. 

