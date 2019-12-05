Report: Husker football players face more than 2-year suspension from NU following alleged sexual assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We hope we can clear his name someday,” Long said.

Hunt's attorney Carlos A. Monzón told ESPN he wasn't aware of the results of the university investigation and didn't immediately have a comment.

The university confirmed the two are still students and remain suspended from the team.

The outcomes of Title IX investigations are typically known only by the person who files a complaint and the person the complaint is filed against, although either party can share the findings publicly if they so choose. UNL’s Institutional Equity and Compliance Office, which handles Title IX complaints, uses federal student privacy laws to keep its business confidential.

A Lincoln police captain confirmed an open criminal investigation into the woman's allegations to ESPN. But on Thursday, Sgt. Randy Clark sent an email to media saying, "At this time the police department will not be providing any information" that relates to the ESPN story.

Lancaster County court records show neither Hunt nor LeGrone have been charged with a crime.