Report: 21 policy options to reform Nebraska's criminal justice system

"I regard it as a starting point for the discussion on criminal justice reform," he said.

Some tension had already come to the fore ahead of the report’s release, specifically about potential sentencing changes.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, one of three legislators in the group, made her objections known publicly at the briefing earlier this month. The report was expected to be released beforehand, but Geist said she had asked for edits that hadn’t been adopted, holding up its publication.

After the presentation, Geist stood up and told senators in attendance that there was a “philosophical difference,” and she felt she hadn’t been heard. Among her concerns, she challenged the idea that “non-person, non-sex” crimes are “nonviolent.”

“I feel like we’re being asked to classify non-person, non-sex offense or crimes as nonviolent,” Geist said. “Therefore, we change the sentence structure for that person and have a less long sentence for them. And there’s a portion of us on the group that are not OK with that.”

She mentioned possession and distribution of drugs as an example of a “non-person, non-sex” crime that she took issue with.