Report: 21 policy options to reform Nebraska's criminal justice system

A group of Nebraska public officials from across the criminal justice system Friday released the results of a months-long probe into the state's overcrowded prison system.
The final report includes policy changes for state lawmakers to consider this legislative session. The effort, which was facilitated by the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute and funded by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Pew Charitable Trusts, produced 21 policy options.
Group members agreed that the vast majority of the options were worth further consideration, but the final report also reveals specific changes that prompted disagreement.
“The options are responsive to the data findings, provide an avenue for Nebraska to avoid additional spending over the next decade, and establish the ability to invest a portion of what would have been spent on new prison beds on measures to strengthen public safety and address behavioral health issues across the state,” the report reads.
The Legislature is already teed up to debate the ideas.
Many senators attended a recent briefing where Len Engel, Crime and Justice Institute director of policy and campaigns, presented data findings, and lawmakers asked questions.
And Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who chairs the Judiciary Committee and co-chairs the working group that issued the report, introduced a bill this week he said included the items in the report — whether they had full agreement or not.
"I regard it as a starting point for the discussion on criminal justice reform," he said.
Some tension had already come to the fore ahead of the report’s release, specifically about potential sentencing changes.
Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, one of three legislators in the group, made her objections known publicly at the briefing earlier this month. The report was expected to be released beforehand, but Geist said she had asked for edits that hadn’t been adopted, holding up its publication.
After the presentation, Geist stood up and told senators in attendance that there was a “philosophical difference,” and she felt she hadn’t been heard. Among her concerns, she challenged the idea that “non-person, non-sex” crimes are “nonviolent.”
“I feel like we’re being asked to classify non-person, non-sex offense or crimes as nonviolent,” Geist said. “Therefore, we change the sentence structure for that person and have a less long sentence for them. And there’s a portion of us on the group that are not OK with that.”
She mentioned possession and distribution of drugs as an example of a “non-person, non-sex” crime that she took issue with.
According to the report, one policy option that didn't get support from all group members is making possession of a certain amount of drugs, other than marijuana, a misdemeanor offense. The goal would be to separate people with a substance-use disorder who are using a personal amount of drugs from people with larger amounts who may be dealing.
Drug possession was the leading offense at admission to Nebraska’s prisons in 2020, according to the report.
Some group members were concerned that the change would undermine problem-solving courts and other diversion efforts, according to the report.
Another area of disagreement: providing judges guidance that consecutive sentences should be reserved for serious and harmful offenses.
The data analyses showed that the use of consecutive sentences has increased significantly and that they haven’t been used consistently. And, it found that consecutive sentences were most often the result of discretionary decisions by courts rather than law.
A recommendation to create a geriatric parole mechanism, where individuals are released at a certain age, was also among non-consensus policy options, and so was a recommendation to discourage mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent felonies. According to the report, the use of mandatory minimum sentences has more than doubled over the last decade, and time served for mandatory minimum sentences has risen by 42%.
Among the 17 recommendations that did garner consensus (they're accompanied by specific potential policy changes in the report):
* Establishing a streamlined parole process for nonviolent individuals;
* Establishing supportive housing programs for people on supervision;
* Narrowing broad sentencing ranges for burglary and low-level theft;
* Expanding problem-solving courts;
* Improving reentry practices;
* Prioritizing restitution for victims of crime;
* Increasing incentives for students pursuing behavioral health work to go to areas that are short on services; and
* Standardizing the structure of diversion programs across the state and making sure counties have resources to administer them.