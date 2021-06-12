Remains found at Pawnee Lake identified as missing Lincoln woman

Human remains found Thursday at Pawnee Lake have been identified as Carly Schaaf, and her death is considered suspicious, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Schaff, 23, of Lincoln was reported missing on May 19 after her mother, whom she lived with, had not heard from her for two days.

Schaaf's body was found on Thursday by Lancaster County Sheriff's Department investigators searching in a wooded area on the southwest side of the lake not far from a day-use picnic area.

Sheriff Terry Wagner had said previously the body was purposefully covered.

The body was identified on Friday, but law enforcement waited a day to release the information at the family's request.

In a press release Saturday, police said crime scene technicians had processed the scene and areas around the lake that had been closed are now open.

Saturday's news release from the police department did not say whether investigators know the manner or cause of death. Earlier, Wagner had said it might take four to six weeks until toxicology results are available from the autopsy done Friday.