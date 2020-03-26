Raymond man went to Lincoln hospital with accidental gunshot wound, sheriff's office says

A 40-year-old rural Raymond man was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital after his gun accidentally discharged and he was shot in the thigh, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said the man showed up in the emergency room at Bryan West in Lincoln at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after driving himself to the hospital with the wound.

The 40-year-old man told deputies he had cleaned his gun that night at his home near Branched Oak Lake State Recreation Area and went outside to do some target shooting when his .22 caliber revolver unexpectedly discharged as he took it out of his pocket.

Duncan said the bullet had lodged in the man's right thigh.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was deemed an accidental shooting and no citations were issued.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.