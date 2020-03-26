You are the owner of this article.
Raymond man went to Lincoln hospital with accidental gunshot wound, sheriff's office says
Raymond man went to Lincoln hospital with accidental gunshot wound, sheriff's office says

A 40-year-old rural Raymond man was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital after his gun accidentally discharged and he was shot in the thigh, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said the man showed up in the emergency room at Bryan West in Lincoln at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after driving himself to the hospital with the wound.

The 40-year-old man told deputies he had cleaned his gun that night at his home near Branched Oak Lake State Recreation Area and went outside to do some target shooting when his .22 caliber revolver unexpectedly discharged as he took it out of his pocket.

Duncan said the bullet had lodged in the man's right thigh.

It was deemed an accidental shooting and no citations were issued.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

