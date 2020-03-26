Raymond man went to Lincoln hospital with accidental gunshot wound, sheriff's office says

A 40-year-old rural Raymond man was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital after his gun accidentally discharged and he was shot in the thigh, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says.
Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said the man showed up in the emergency room at Bryan West in Lincoln at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after driving himself to the hospital with the wound.
The 40-year-old man told deputies he had cleaned his gun that night at his home near Branched Oak Lake State Recreation Area and went outside to do some target shooting when his .22 caliber revolver unexpectedly discharged as he took it out of his pocket.
Duncan said the bullet had lodged in the man's right thigh.
It was deemed an accidental shooting and no citations were issued.
Today's jail mugshots
Last, First Name: SCHAAF, JACOB Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 09/30/1997 Booking Time: 03/25/2020 / 06:50:39 Charges:
THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Last, First Name: HARRISON, HEZECHIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/29/1994 Booking Time: 03/25/2020 / 04:17:41 Charges:
DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Last, First Name: TORRES, RAFAEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/19/1979 Booking Time: 03/25/2020 / 03:34:36 Charges:
ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Last, First Name: STRICKLAND, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/1995 Booking Time: 03/25/2020 / 02:22:12 Charges:
RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: ARCOREN, DALE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/19/1989 Booking Time: 03/25/2020 / 01:43:57
Charges:
Last, First Name: ROHRS, ELLIOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1997 Booking Time: 03/25/2020 / 00:25:04 Charges:
THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4) BURGLARY (F3) THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4) BURGLARY (F3) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, MARCELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/03/1971 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 22:08:58 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: PARKER, SHAUNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/21/1981 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 18:04:49 Charges:
STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: LOWE, ASHTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/24/1994 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 17:25:42 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Last, First Name: PETERS, KRYSTAL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/19/1994 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 13:53:10 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500 - $1500(F) (F4)
Last, First Name: GUERRA, MANUEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/12/1996 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 05:52:49 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Last, First Name: QUINILLA, WALTER Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1996 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 10:54:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Last, First Name: DECOTEAU, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/17/1980 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 09:46:19 Charges:
DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) 24/7 REMAND (M) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) 24/7 REMAND (M) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
