 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond man sentenced for repeat child porn offense
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Raymond man sentenced for repeat child porn offense

{{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year-old Raymond man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for attempted possession of child pornography.

Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard gave Nathaniel Walker the prison time plus 10 years of supervised release at a hearing last week. He also ordered Walker to pay $9,000 in restitution.

There is no parole in the federal system. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said the case began when the app Kik flagged a Sept. 29, 2018, conversation in which Walker and other Kik users discussed an interest in child pornography and Walker shared a link to a Dropbox folder that contained child pornography.

Lincoln woman accused of ramming car faces felony assault and drug charges

On March 2, 2019, Homeland Security Investigations talked with Walker at his home and he admitted to seeking out child porn regularly and sharing links to it during chats in hopes of getting new links from others on Kik.

Walker had a prior conviction for attempted possession of child pornography in Lancaster County in 2012.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

Police say driver rammed cruiser in Lincoln airport hotel parking lot
Lincoln man accused of pulling knife on woman, threatening to cut her

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES:

Courts logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo expands vaccinations to 60-year-olds

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News