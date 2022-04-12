Raymond man cited for felony animal neglect, court records show

A Raymond man was cited and his two dogs were seized after deputies say he repeatedly failed to properly care for the animals, avoided help from veterinarians and failed to show up to needed surgery for his 7-year-old Labrador retriever, according to court records.

Jason Vosburg, 42, was charged Tuesday with felony neglect of an animal, punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The citation comes nearly two months after animal control first found Zip, the lab, and transported him to the Capital Humane Society for treatment in mid-February, deputies said in an affidavit for a search warrant.

Veterinarians at the humane society noted Zip's right front foot was "extremely swollen" and a bacterial infection had spread up much of the leg, prompting concern that cells throughout the entire leg could ultimately die, Lancaster County Sheriff's Investigator Jeremy Schwarz said in the affidavit.

Less than a month later, Schwarz said, Vosburg took Zip and Dakota, a 3-year-old boxer, to Nebraska Animal Medical Center after bones in Zip's infected foot had become visible.

Dakota was already being treated for non-mobility issues.

Staff at the center told Vosburg that Zip would need surgery on the foot, and later got grant funding to cover the cost, Schwarz said. But Vosburg failed to show up to three different surgical appointments at the Omaha facility where Zip was scheduled to be operated on in March.

When the sheriff's office contacted Vosburg at his home near Northwest 140th Street and West Branched Oak Road, Schwarz said he was argumentative and told a deputy the dogs' health was "none of his business" when the deputy asked to examine the animals.

After a Lancaster County judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of the dogs April 7, deputies retrieved Zip and Dakota from the property, along with Vosburg's cellphone.

Vosburg is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.