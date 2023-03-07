A student at Raymond Central High School was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of arson after he allegedly lit a trash can on fire in the school's bathroom Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Surveillance footage showed the student, a 13-year-old boy, leaving his science class at around 9:30 a.m. Monday and entering a nearby bathroom before running from the restroom moments later, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

About a minute later, a teacher walking down the hallway noticed smoke emitting from the bathroom and found the smoldering trash can, Houchin said.

The teacher rushed the garbage can outside before the school's principal, Scott Shepard, moved the can even further from the building, near Northwest 12th Street and West Agnew Road, north of Lincoln.

Houchin said authorities found the lighter allegedly used in the arson inside the burned trash can.

Deputies cited and released the 13-year-old to his parents, Houchin said. He will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

