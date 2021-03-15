 Skip to main content
Railyard fight involving more than a dozen led to arrest of 27-year-old with stolen gun, police say
Railyard fight involving more than a dozen led to arrest of 27-year-old with stolen gun, police say

A call to the Railyard early Saturday about a fight involving more than a dozen people led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went there at 1:30 a.m. about the fight, and Railyard security told them one man involved possibly had a firearm. She said as officers got there, they saw a man who fit the description walking away.

As an officer approached him, he ran, she said.

Jimmy Nguyen

Jimmy Nguyen

The officer chased the man, Jimmy Nguyen, into a fenced construction area nearby, where he was arrested without incident. A search turned up 5.5 grams of marijuana and a loaded, stolen Glock .380 handgun in the area where he was hiding.

The gun was reported stolen Aug. 21 from an unlocked vehicle in the North Bottoms. 

Police arrested Nguyen on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing government operations and possession of marijuana.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

