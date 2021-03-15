Railyard fight involving more than a dozen led to arrest of 27-year-old with stolen gun, police say

A call to the Railyard early Saturday about a fight involving more than a dozen people led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went there at 1:30 a.m. about the fight, and Railyard security told them one man involved possibly had a firearm. She said as officers got there, they saw a man who fit the description walking away.

As an officer approached him, he ran, she said.

The officer chased the man, Jimmy Nguyen, into a fenced construction area nearby, where he was arrested without incident. A search turned up 5.5 grams of marijuana and a loaded, stolen Glock .380 handgun in the area where he was hiding.

The gun was reported stolen Aug. 21 from an unlocked vehicle in the North Bottoms.

Police arrested Nguyen on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing government operations and possession of marijuana.

